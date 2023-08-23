An Albanian company is suing Macedonia for $110 million at the International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) because of the blocked project for the construction of a hotel and shopping mall in the Macedonian capital, Skopje., Deutsche Welle informs.

The Amadeus Group, with a seat in Tirana, claims that it won a public tender in 2012 and received the initial permits for the project before it met with resistance from the municipal authorities, which allegedly, directly and indirectly, expropriated its investment, preventing the Group to start the construction.

The compounded value of all the arbitrary proceedings against Macedonia currently active amounts to €1.36 billion, which are only the basic debts, without the interests, and this amount may rise to €1.5 billion, which is one-third of the state budget for 2023, or 8% of the country’s GDP.