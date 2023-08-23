The ruling parties’ response to all VMRO-DPMNE’s initiatives in the past three years has always been negative, without exception, Regretfully, that is the government we have, VMRO-DPMNE leader, Hristijan Mickoski, told the citizens of Veles during his Wednesday visit to the city.

“However, we continue to fight, and in a few months, we will have a new government led by VMRO-DPMNE which will invest in projects worth millions of euros and not only in Veles. The amount of €250 million of the central budget’s investments in the municipalities will be a real incitement for the mayors, regardless of which party they belong to”, Mickoski said.

This investment, and many others, will prove that not all political parties are the same as the currently ruling ones, that the government led by VRO-DPMNE will be a government of all citizens, regardless of their political affiliation.