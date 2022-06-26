The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bujar Osmani, said on the “10 Minutes” show that he was convinced that the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, called our people “North Macedonians” without the intention to offend.

I am convinced that, because we talked, the French president is saying this without any intention. Usually, the inhabitants are called according to he name of the country. It is specific for us. And until that information reaches the French president in conditions when he in charge of the EU presidency, of course it is more difficult. We need to work to raise awareness. This is not a coincidence, of course there should be a reaction, but it must be understood that there were such mistakes on several other occasions, where immediately, those who know the specifics, are corrected and apologize. But I want to say that this is one of the greatest achievements in this process, the issue of language, but also the possibility to start negotiations on the proposal we have. These issues remain controversial for us, if there is political will I think a solution can be found, said Osmani.