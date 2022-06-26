The citizens will face a new price shock with the new increase of electricity, the criminal government of SDSM and DUI hit the pockets of the citizens again. There are no higher salaries, higher pensions, social assistance, there are no higher subsidies for farmers, nor capital investments, but for the citizens there will be higher electricity bills by over 20%, accused VMRO-DPMNE.

The government of Kovacevski due to its incompetence will reward the citizens with new enormously higher electricity bills. With this increase in the price of electricity, an increase in the already double-digit inflation is expected, and thus an increase in the price of all basic food products. Without concrete measures, without assistance to the economy to get out of the crisis, companies are closed every day, and citizens are left without jobs due to the inability of the government of SDSM and DUI. While the ministers in the government eat from the golden utensils of over 40 thousand euros, the citizens can not make ends meet in the month, said the opposition party on Sunday.

For workers and employees in the public sector, the government has no money in the budget for a linear increase in their salaries of 2,806 denars. VMRO-DPMNE supports the union’s protests over wage increases and is on the side of workers and their rights, it added.

