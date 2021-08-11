The Ohrid Framework Agreement is the most successful international mediated treaty in the former Yugoslavia, Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani told reporters at Wednesday’s press conference.

If we compare all the peace agreements in the region in the last 20, 30 years, the only agreement that has been fulfilled in its entirety, in its legislative part, ie in the normative part, in the part of the laws that arise from the agreement itself. This agreement is clearly the most successful and it is shown in everyday life. Through the transformation of this country from a state in which the framework was set to accept an ethnic community in this functional multiethnic democracy we live in now, which becomes an example first that multiethnic functional democracies are possible in the region and an example of how to resolve similar issues, no not only in the region, but also beyond, stressed Osmani.