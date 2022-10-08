It has been decided that the public debate will be transferred to the party bodies, and this will happen on October 15. Party bodies will be formed in which this debate will continue, which is an expression of democratic practice, freedom for everyone to express their opinions in the party. I think it is healthy for every party, and for every society, said the Minister of Foreign Affairs and DUI member Bujar Osmani responding to a journalist’s question about reforms in the party and expectations from the previous meeting of the General Council.

According to him, the formation of party bodies was prolonged due to the covid pandemic.