It has been decided that the public debate will be transferred to the party bodies, and this will happen on October 15. Party bodies will be formed in which this debate will continue, which is an expression of democratic practice, freedom for everyone to express their opinions in the party. I think it is healthy for every party, and for every society, said the Minister of Foreign Affairs and DUI member Bujar Osmani responding to a journalist’s question about reforms in the party and expectations from the previous meeting of the General Council.
According to him, the formation of party bodies was prolonged due to the covid pandemic.
Well, the time of formation is not determined in the Statute, there were certain reasons, first of all, it was the corona that did not allow physical meetings at all and it lasted for two years and it was right after the Congress of the party and so somehow the moment was lost here with the covid pandemic. So yes, I think now is the time to form those party bodies in which this debate, which is neither the first nor the last in DUI, as far as I am inside, I know about such remarks towards some, towards others, and I think that it is good because that’s how energy, dissatisfaction is channeled in an appropriate, institutional way through the party bodies, says Osmani.
