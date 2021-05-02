The Healthcare Ministry informs that a little over 1,100 patients are currently hospitalized with Covid-19. There are 740 spare beds in the public healthcare system.

Of them, 465 are cared for in the clinics in the capital Skopje, which usually treat the more serious cases. General hospitals across the country treat 637 patients. The Bitola hospital has 87 patients, 58 are treated in Stip and 72 each in Kumanovo, Strumica and Veles. 75 patients are hospitalized in Ohrid.

There are about 15,000 active cases across the country, and the number of overall deaths is approaching 5,000.