Since kindergartens opened in late September, a total of 18 children and 55 teachers tested positive to the coronavirus.

Each outbreak leads to massive isolations, so at the moment, a little over 300 children and 50 teachers are isolating because somebody in their kindergartens tested positive. “There are no hospitalizations and the situation of all those who tested positive is good”, said Labour and Welfare Minister Jagoda Sahpaska.

Similar cases are reported daily in elementary schools as well, where pupils in the first three grades attend school in person.