Today at noon the Parliament is supposed to resume its final session, at the end of which it should vote to dissolve, at the last possible moment that would still allow holding elections on April 12.

Before it dissolves, the ruling SDSM party demands a vote on its proposal for a new law on state prosecutors, that would entrench SDSM loyalists as top prosecutors and would shield the party’s officials from wiretaps that indicate their criminal ties.

The Parliament will also put to a vote a law that would rename the Army of the Republic of Macedonia into the Army of the Republic of “North Macedonia”.

Numerous other proposals are also on the table, such as a request from parties representing smaller ethnic groups to abolish all six electoral districts, and hundreds of amendments on the law on state prosecutors submitted by the blackmailed “Gang of eight”.