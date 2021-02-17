Representatives of the main political parties will meet next week to discuss proposals to change the electoral code in the run up to the municipal elections in October. One demand on the table is the proposal from VMRO-DPMNE that the elections are held in only one round – currently, in most cases the mayors are elected after a run-off vote, which VMRO insists will be dangerous in conditions of pandemic.

Another issue is the use of fingerprint devices to reduce the possibility of abuse. VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Vladimir Misajlovski warned that the process to purchase the devices should have started by now – the opposition party wanted to have them used for the proposed census as well.