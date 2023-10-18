During the January-September period, passenger numbers at North Macedonia’s international airports in Skopje and Ohrid surged to 2.36 million, marking a remarkable 30.2% increase compared to the same period in 2022. This data was reported by Aeroports de Paris (ADP) in a press release on Tuesday.

In September alone, the passenger count at Skopje and Ohrid airports reached 308,555, demonstrating a 17.9% rise when compared to September 2022, as stated in the press release.

Furthermore, the combined aircraft movements at these two airports totaled 17,683 for the first nine months of 2023, indicating a 19.3% growth in comparison to the corresponding period in 2022.

In the month of September alone, there were 2,339 aircraft operations at these airports, showing a 16.1% increase when compared to September 2022.

It’s worth noting that ADP owns a 46% stake in TAV Airports, the company responsible for operating Skopje and Ohrid airports in Macedonia.