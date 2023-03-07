DS party leader Pavle Trajanov called on the other parties in Parliament to support his draft law for rooting out organized crime. According to the former Interior Minister and police official, Macedonia is a “criminalized country and this endangers the fundamental values, the rights of the citizens and, most importantly, the survival of the country”.

The proposal includes the creation of an independent agency that would be above political influence, staffed by professionals who would uncover serious forms of organized crime carried out by office holders. The agency would be able to seize unlawfully acquired property during the holding of a political office and would be able to order a 10 years ban on holding a political office.