Maksim Acevski, head of the state revision bureau, informs that there are numerous cases where medicine and medical services were billed twice from the FZOM public healthcare fund.

There is a high percentage of double billing. We have 22,000 medical receipts that were billed twice, for a total of 2,6 million denars, Acevski said.

The main issue are the private healthcare providers who receive funding from FZOM.