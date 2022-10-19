The professor from the Faculty of Law, Ana Pavloska Daneva believes that the Central Registry has the opportunity to prevent the registration of citizens’ associations, whose program violates the rights and freedoms of others.

If their association causes religious, racial, or national intolerance and hatred, the registry can block it and not allow such registration. Also, if it contains the name Macedonia, then the consent of the Ministry of Justice is required. We heard that Justice did not consent to the registration of “Vanco Mihajlov”. When you submit the documents as an association, among other things, you have to submit the consent. If one document is missing, your authority does not provide you with the decision. The Central Registry can still declare its own decision null and void, Daneva said on the “24 Analysis” show.