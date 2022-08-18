Ohrid Mayor Kiril Pecakov announced at a press conference that the oldest sports event has been saved. He explained that the Ohrid Marathon will be held this year, and that the Ohrid Municipality will take over the organization from next year.

The marathon will be held. For two or three years there has been an unpaid fund for the swimmers. The way this marathon is run is being destroyed year after year. This is also seen in the attendance. We will do everything in our power to organize the marathon and from next year we will also organize it, said the mayor.

This comes after the head of the swimming federation, Goran Stojanovski, and the head of state, Stevo Pendarovski, who has been the patron until now, announced that there will be no marathon due to financial problems.