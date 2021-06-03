New photos of Boban Tomovski have emerged, who was identified by the Turkish police as a close associate of one of the most wanted criminals, Sedat Peker. Tomovski was arrested at the airport in Istanbul from where he was supposed to leave for Cairo.

The Anadolu Agency says that Boban Tomovski is the leader of a criminal organization allegedly involved in drug trafficking in Macedonia.

Tomovski has not committed any crime in Turkey but has been arrested for his close ties to Peker.

It is presumed that Peker was in Tomovski’s apartment during his stay in Skopje. Peker had obtained Macedonian documents under the name Dzadim Ademovski. In the photos from the Skopje Quay, Peker is in the company of Tomovski.

Tomovski is expected to be extradited to Macedonia this weekend, while Peker most likely is hiding in the United Arab Emirates.