The municipality of Ohrid is considered one of the institutions where there is excess employment, but that does not prevent the mayor of Ohrid, Konstantin Georgieski to take in party soldiers in the municipality, writes the news portal “Ohrid 24”, revealing that job advertisements has been issued for employment of 15 civil servants in Municipality of Ohrid.

If one looks at and analyzes the conditions stated in the job ads, it can be concluded, the news portal writes, that these jobs are reserved in advance for the party soldiers of the government, which must be filled before the elections.

The Municipality of Ohrid has about 300 employees. If we take into account the European norm which provides for 1 administrative employee per 1,000 inhabitants, in the municipality of Ohrid, which according to the 2002 census has 55,749 inhabitants, there should be about 60 employees, which means the municipality of Ohrid has almost 300% more employees than the European average.