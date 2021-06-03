The information I received from diplomatic sources about the new betrayal prepared by the Zaev-Buckovski duo is ALARMING. Buckovski in Sofia, and Zaev from Skopje, are currently coordinating secret negotiations offering the Declaration adopted by the Bulgarian Parliament to become part of the negotiating framework with the European Union, VMRO-DPMNE leader informed on social media on Thursday.

Part of the document of the Bulgarian Parliament includes disputing the genesis and uniqueness of the Macedonian language, revising the history and period of our anti-fascist struggle, as well as appropriating important figures from Macedonian history as Bulgarians and a number of other concessions that are disastrous for Macedonia. Zaev swore that he does not accept negotiations on identity and language, and by accepting the Bulgarian Declaration to be part of the EU negotiating framework, he directly puts us in a position to negotiate on the Macedonian identity and language. It is a move equal to betrayal of the Macedonian people, Mickoski wrote.

He says that according to his information, the Zaev-Buckovski duo plans to be signed by them, without a debate and adoption of the document in the Parliament of Macedonia.

If Zaev accepts this, it means that he puts us in a position to deny the Macedonian identity and to accept that we have existed as a nation since 1945, which is a nonsense and shame for all of us and for our ancestors and future generations. We must not allow these two political fraudsters to humiliate the sacrifice of our ancestors and endanger the future of our descendants. That is why we should be ready to defend the Macedonian identity as an integral part of European values, and not allow it. Let’s be ready for blockades and mass protests! No crossing the red lines! No for another national defeat!, Mickoski said.

As regards Zaev’s statement that he was given the Portuguese proposal over the Bulgaria-Macedonia dispute, Mickoski says that only a political amateur like Zoran Zaev is building a debate over a proposal that was expressly rejected by the Bulgarian side, which means that any subsequent proposal would be dramatically worse and more harmful than the previous one.