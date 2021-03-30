President Stevo Pendarovski said that the scenes of having thousands of Macedonian citizens go to Serbia to get vaccinated is an embarrassment. Macedonia utterly failed at providing vaccines for its citizens and the moment Serbia announced it has surplus Astra Zeneca vaccines, thousands took to Belgrade and Nish hoping to get vaccinated. Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce fired back at Pendarovski, saying that he, as President, didn’t support the process of procuring vaccines at all.

The scenes we saw in Serbia over the weekend, where our citizens were being vaccinated, is an embarrassment for the country and must not happen again, Pendarovski said after the meeting of the Security Council convened to discuss the coronavirus crisis. He also expressed his gratitude to Serbia for sharing the vaccines.

Filipce, who attended the Council, quickly responded that Pendarovski contributed with nothing to the search for vaccines.