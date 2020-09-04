President Stevo Pendarovski came out against the proposal from his SDSM party leader Zoran Zaev that the ruling majority unilaterally abolishes the 100 days rule. Under it, the opposition party got to manage several important departments 100 days before the elections and the Prime Minister stepped down – all in an attempt to reduce the abuse of the instruments of the state in favor of the ruling party.

The entire concept was the product of SDSM requests during the so-called Przino talks in 2015, but now that the party is entrenching itself in power, it wants to abolish it in favor of a new experiment – having an ethnic Albanian named as Prime Minister for the last 100 days of the mandate.