President Stevo Pendarovski has no intention of commenting or apologizing for the statement that “Bulgaria should apologize for the deportation of the Macedonian Jews”.

We believe that there is no need for an additional statement from our side because President Pendarovski clearly expressed his views in his address yesterday. After all, the guests who were at the commemorative event marking 80 years since the Holocaust of the Macedonian Jews, including from the World Jewish Congress, the European Jewish Congress, the Jewish Community in the Republic of Macedonia and the “Simon Wiesenthal” Center from Vienna, confirmed the allegations made in the address of the president, said the President’s Office.