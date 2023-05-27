President Stevo Pendarovski with his legal team will review the amendments to the laws related to Corridors 8 and 10d, adopted on Friday by the Parliament, the official news agency MIA learns from the President’s Office.

“The President’s Office received the laws on Friday afternoon. In the following days, they will be reviewed by the president and a decision will be made as to whether and which decrees will be signed. Since there are more laws, it will take several days for the president to review them with his legal team,” the President’s Office told MIA.

Lawmakers at its 115th session on Friday adopted amendments related to the construction of the Corridors 8 and 10d highway sections, including the Law on Determining Public Interest and nominating a strategic partner for the Corridor 8 infrastructure construction project (on highway sections Tetovo – Gostivar – Bukojchani and Trebenishta – Struga – Kjafasan) and Corridor 10d (on highway section Prilep – Bitola) as well as Law on Spatial and Urban Planning, the Law on Construction, the Law on Expropriation, and the Labor Relations Law, all under a fast-track procedure