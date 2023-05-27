The authorities owe the Macedonian public an explanation as to whether that so-called “expert group”, consisting of twenty-something freeloaders, negotiate, that is, conspire to redefine the country, requested on Saturday the MP and member of VMRO-DPMNE Executive Board, Dragan Kovacki.

Kovacki stressed that he doesn’t expect an explanation from Kovacevski, because he is not relevant – he isn’t even able to resign without permission from Xhaferi and Ahmeti. He expects an explanation from the man in charge, MP and DUI leader, Ali Ahmeti.

“Throughout its history, Macedonia suffered injustices, divisions, and pillage, however, it was never humiliated like it is now, from the inside”, Kovacki said.