Within its field activities titled This is Macedonia, this weekend VMRO-DPMNE’s 19 teams will visit 83 cities, towns, and villages.

“Problems that concern the citizens are related to the bad economy, which forces the people to emigrate, to the political occupation of the institutions, to the ruined health system, to the forsaken education, to the completely indifferent Government. The fields are empty, fewer people remain to work in agriculture. People’s problems are the same all over the country”, VMRO-DPMNE points out, adding that the people are asking for solutions, which are only possible with the imminent changes in the Government.