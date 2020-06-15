President Stevo Pendarovski welcomed Monday the agreement of party leaders to hold the early parliamentary elections on July 15.
Pendarovski expects the elections to be fair and democratic, befitting a NATO member and a country starting EU accession negotiations, the President’s Office said in a press release.
The President says the consensus on a date for the early parliamentary elections is another indicator that every mature democracy requires political dialogue that results in coordinated decisions in the people’s interest.
