President Stevo Pendarovski welcomed Monday the agreement of party leaders to hold the early parliamentary elections on July 15.

Pendarovski expects the elections to be fair and democratic, befitting a NATO member and a country starting EU accession negotiations, the President’s Office said in a press release.

The President says the consensus on a date for the early parliamentary elections is another indicator that every mature democracy requires political dialogue that results in coordinated decisions in the people’s interest.