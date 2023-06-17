“Menuvame”, a group representing persons with disabilities, called for their inclusion in the Constitution.

The call comes as Macedonia considers amending the Constitution to include several additional ethnic minorities in its Preamble, including, most controversially, the ethnic Bulgarians – a demand that is supported by a Bulgarian veto for Macedonia’s EU accession.

According to representatives from “Menuvame”, persons with disabilities face all sorts of discrimination in the country and their right to a dignified life could be assured if they are included in the Constitution.