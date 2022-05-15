Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said that he will not visit Macedonia, as was expected in late May, there is some kind of an agreement on the position of the Bulgarian minority in Macedonia.

There won’t be a visit soon, because we don’t have a document that we can work on, on the basis of the Friendship Treaty. That is why, as the Macedonian side also confirmed, the intergovernmental conference is being postponed until we see steps to implement the criteria and until we see understanding of the need to protect the Bulgarian ethnic minority from discrimination, said Petkov’s advisor Lepa Borislavova.

She added that Bulgaria wants to see its community in Macedonia enjoy all the rights that other nations enjoy.

This latest turn to the worse in the relations between both countries all but guarantees that Bulgaria will not approve the opening of EU accession talks with Macedonia at the European Council in June.