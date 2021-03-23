According to “Sloboden pecat”, police on Tuesday searched apartments owned by Nikola Gruevski and Mile Janakieski. The head of the Prosecutor’s Office for Prosecution of Organized Crime and Corruption, Vilma Ruskovska, confirmed for “Sloboden pecat” that a facility owned by ex- Prime Minister Gruevski in Skopje was searched in connection with the case “Plots on Vodno”.

The police also searched a facility owned by Janakieski in Prilep. The Public Prosecutor’s Office confirmed that facilities in Prilep were searched but did not specify what it was about.

In the case dubbed “Plots on Vodno”, besides Gruevski, his godfather Risto Novacevski, Saso Mijalkov, Orce Kamcev, his mother Ratka Kamceva and Nenad Josifovic are suspects.