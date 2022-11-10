New details are emerging in the growing scandal involving the air traffic control, where, as the SDK news site is reporting, the DUI party is trying to cancel the on-going bid to hire new controllers.

The reason for the move is that the sons of two high level officials in the MNAV agency, Migan Selmani and Vlatko Krstevski, did not make the cut in the rigorous selection process that is conducted with the help of the Danish air traffic control authorities. Only 8 candidates were selected – out of 270 applicants.

The MNAV agency is now trying to nullify entire hiring process by not hiring the eight selected candidates. In response 12 experienced controllers who conducted the selection process on the Macedonian side, decided to withdraw themselves from the selection commission – as they apparently don’t want to be responsible if the hiring process is eventually rigged and serious consequences occur as result.