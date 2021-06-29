Portugal would never jeopardize finding a solution to Bulgaria-Macedonia dispute. On the contrary, we are constantly trying to facilitate it, the Portuguese Ambassador to Macedonia Maria Virginia Mendes de Silva told Deutsche Welle.
She dismisses the reports in the Bulgarian media the statement of Portugal’s Secretary of State for European Affairs, Ana Paula Zacarias that “the language of Macedonia, which was once part of the Bulgarian language and the cultural dimensions of both countries”.
She mentioned that there is a political moment that complicates things in Bulgaria, and that there are sensitive issues related to identity, history and the Bulgarian and Macedonian languages, the Portuguese Ambassador told DW.
Comments are closed for this post.