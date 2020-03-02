A fancy new cafe opened at the nursery in the Skopje park pays only 365 EUR per month in rent to the Skopje park authority.

According to the contract the Tribeca cafe, named after the artistic district in New York, rents just 75 square meters and has a five year contract. But just a casual glance at the latest fashionable location for the Skopje elite reveals that it is much bigger than the stated 75 meters. The MKD.mk news site reports that a marketing firm led by Zoran Stolevski and Frosina Trpcevska was given the sweetheart deal to operate in the public space where you can now see expensive cars parked throughout the day.

City authorities have so far remained silent about the contract, which is clearly greatly undervalued.