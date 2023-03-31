President Stevo Pendarovski is the first official of the ruling coalition to object to the decision of the Constitutional Court, which struck an article of the law on salaries of public officials and with that automatically caused salaries of all Government official to almost double.

I think it’s tasteless that we increase salaries paid out from the public budget at a time of an economic crisis, Pendarovski said.

He called on the Government to find another way to keep the salaries at the current level.