President Stevo Pendarovski congratulated Friday the International Labor Day, saying that the hard work should be valued and that the severe blow to the economy caused by the pandemic is a reason to work harder to fully respect workers’ rights.

Labor Day, May 1, this year is under the burden of the global coronavirus pandemic. But at the same time, this day reminds us that we need to value the hard work of all those who contribute to our society more. Health workers are working around the clock, as the members of the police and army. Journalists and media workers, employees in sales and service activities, communal workers are daily engaged outside their homes. For many, the work processes are organized in a different way for the first time, says Pendarovski in his message.