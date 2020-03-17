The strongly pro-SDSM Frontline news site published a fake news report alleging that VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski attended a birthday party during the coronavirus crisis, when mass gatherings are strongly discouraged.

The article was titled: “VMRO-DPMNE chiefs celebrate a birthday in violation of coronavirus recommendations”. The photograph the article is based on is at least a year old but it was misrepresented by Frontline as current.

VMRO-DPMNE responded to the fake news incident saying that the party is fully following all recommendations.