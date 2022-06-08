Today in Bitola at 18h a protest will be held in support of the singer Lambe Alabakovski who set fire to the door of the club “Vanco Mihajlov” in Bitola. According to the reactions of the citizens, a large attendance is expected.

“I am Lambe too” is the main motive on social networks where the public expresses strong support for the Macedonian singer, who is detained as a suspect in the fire at the front door of the Bulgarian club “Vanco Mihajlov” in Bitola. Some of them do not justify the crime, but almost everyone understands the urge of Lambe Alabakoski to express his revolt about the situation of the Macedonian people.