“Hands off Macedonia”, “We want a Government of the people” and “We will not give up our sovereignty” were some of the messages during the protest gathering in front of the EU embassy in Skopje today, during which protesters marched to the Parliament, as the representatives were debating electing a new Zoran Zaev led Government.

The protest was called for by Bishop Agatangel of Veles, who said that the only way Macedonia needs to join the EU is with its dignity and its head held high – not with endless concessions on national identity issues.

The protesters were met with a large police force.