People will go to the polls wearing face masks and gloves, when the parliamentary elections are held, announced the General Secretary of SDSM Ljupco Nikolovski.
At Thursday’s press conference, answering a reporter’s question about how the elections will be conducted in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said that all protocols for maintaining distance and wearing face masks will be respected, and there will be no rallies.
Maintaining distance and face masks will also be part of the elections, including other medical protocols. All public and mass gatherings will be avoided and digital and electronic tools will be used during the campaign and communication with the citizens, said the SDSM Secretary General.
