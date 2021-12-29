The Dodge Viper muscle car, which Zoran Zaev’s former right hand man Dragi Raskovski got as a present for his wife, is one of the best performing Chrysler vehicles. It goes from 0 to 100 kilometers in 3.5 seconds and has a top speed of 280 kilometers per hour. Newer models can fetch a price of between 90 and 120 thousand dollars.

Raskovski claimed that the 2005 car he received as present is worth only 5,000 EUR, but that’s hardly believable. The company was given to him from a company from Gostivar after he went out of his way to help them grab a valuable piece of publicly owned land.

The case is now being investigated by the Anti-Corruption Commission.