TV Star from Stip reports that the municipalities in Macedonia’s eastern region had over 700 first grade pupils less than expected enroll for the next school year.

The region has long suffered from depopulation, as many of the young people leave for Italy, Germany and other Western countries in search of better opportunities. But the results this year surprised even long term observers, as the prediction was that the regional schools will enroll over 1,800 first graders. On the last day of enrollment, only 1,090 showed up.