The attempt to initiate a regional reopening of borders failed. The Macedonian Government announced today that it is revising its decision to open the borders to citizens from Serbia, Montenegro and Bosnia. Only Kosovan citizens will be allowed into Macedonia without a coronavirus test, on a reciprocal basis.

This expands the number of immediate neighbors with open borders to just two – Albania and Kosovo. Macedonian citizens can also fly to Turkey without a test but the rest of the region remains off limits.

The Macedonian Government, supported by the US Embassy in Skopje, pushed for a broad reopening that would’ve included Bulgaria and possibly Greece, but with the spiking number of coronavirus cases it was not to be.