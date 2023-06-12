SDS received two specific proposals from VMRO-DPMNE on how to avoid the dead end to which they led Macedonia. SDS does not have the necessary 2/3 majority to amend the Constitution under the Bulgarian diktat, and they will never have it, if they continue to behave irrationally and endanger the national and the state interests. Interpreting VMRO-DPMNE’s proposals the way they do indicates that they have hidden intentions at the expanse of the the identity and of Macedonia, VMRO-DPMNE explained in its Monday statement.

“The people expect to hear which of the two very clear proposals is acceptable to SDS, so they will have to clearly expose their intentions to the citizens: First, are they DUi’s hostages because of their mutual corruptive deals? Second, does SDS intend to completely demolish the Macedonian national identity by amending the Constitution now, and leaving Bulgaria free to block us throughout the negotiating process with its negating policies and demands?’, asks the largest opposition party in its statement.

VMRO-DPMNE’s proposals are clear, so has to be the SDS’s respond. Enough with thee avoiding, it is time for real answers, the statement concludes.