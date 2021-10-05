VMRO-DPMNE’s candidate for mayor of Radovis, Aleksandar Ristov, announced a project for construction of a recreational, sports, cultural and amusement park.

As Ristov points out, this is a problem that has troubled the people of Radovis for years, because there is no place for them to fulfill their needs for sports, recreation, culture, socializing.

This problem has been well analyzed in the last 20 days and we decided to turn it into a project. The project will be capital, it will primarily involve urbanization of the entire area, a new urban settlement will be created in which the citizens will find a new place to live. with all the attributes of modern living. And that means built streets along the quay of the Radoviska river to the Kanlieva mill. Two streets with pedestrian paths and bike paths. This project will greatly contribute to improve the quality of life in Radovis, he said.



He said that he and his team are ready to do that and that he is determined in his mandate to solve it and Radovis finally get an urban place where people will have fun.