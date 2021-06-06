The head of the Prosecutor’s Office for Prosecution of Organized Crime and Corruption, Vilma Ruskovska, is not afraid that she might be changed.

Under the new law on public prosecution, there is no option to changed any chief prosecutor due to incompetence. There is no such possibility now. I have not committed a crime, at least I do not know that I have, so I think that even if they want to change me, there is no possibility, Ruskoska said in an interview with Prizma.

Recently, the former chief of the former SPO, Katica Janeva, claimed that she could not be changed.