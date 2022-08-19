Organized crime prosecutor Vilma Ruskovska revealed today in a statement to the media that she was suspended a week before the interrogation of witnesses for the “Besa Trans Technical Examination Station” case, in which the Minister of Internal Affairs Oliver Spasovski is involved as the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The procedural actions in the investigation into the case related to Spasovski, which were supposed to continue next week, and which may lead to criminal charges against the most powerful man in the government and in SDSM, gives a new perspective on the suspension of Ruskovska.

The Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office for Prosecution of Organized Crime and Corruption has been investigating since May of this year why the Ministry of Internal Affairs kept in a drawer for months the decision for a temporary work ban on the “Via Komerc” technical examination station, where the “Besa Trans” bus that caught fire in Bulgaria was examined.

The Minister of Internal Affairs, Oliver Spasovski, refuses to explain why he kept in a drawer for three and a half months the decision for a temporary work ban on the “Via Komerc” technical examination station, and signed it three days after the tragedy of the “Besa Trans” bus, which caught fire on the highway in Bulgaria.

That is why the Prosecutor’s Office opened an investigation and will provide the results. My answer is that there is currently an investigation that is being conducted and it will give the results, said Spasovski in May this year.

With the discovery that Ruskovska was suspended before processing the evidence of crime in the Besa trans case in which Spasovski was also involved, the suspension of the head of organized crime gets another, at least a fourth reason or personal interest of powerful political figures.

In addition to the head of the Financial Police, Arafat Muaremi, and the director of the Directorate for Protection and Rescue, Bekim Maksuti, from DUI, against whom Ruskovska is conducting investigative actions, it seems that the Minister of Internal Affairs, Oliver Spasovski, has a personal interest in suspension.

Apart from the political factors, Vice Zaev, who is part of the investigation into the racket in REC Bitola and who is listed in a criminal complaint for crime and blackmail worth 250 thousand euros, is also interested in the suspension of Ruskovska,

