The Minister of Health, Bekim Sali emphasizes that the health of the citizens has no price and it does not depend on the price of the health service.

Whether it is 500 or 5 denars, there must be responsibility. That was my idea and my position. Everything else is just interpretation, Sali wrote on social media.

His reaction comes after earlier at a press conference on the case of the “Zan Mitrev” Clinical Hospital, in response to a reporter’s question, the minister pointed out that “if hemofiltration was MKD 500, you wouldn’t have complained.”