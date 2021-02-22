Jordan Mijalkov, the son of Saso Mijalkov, is being questioned in a police station today, after his father disappeared. The elder Mijalkov was supposed to be ordered into house arrest as he awaits sentencing in the large 2015 wiretapping scandal but he has gone missing, in a move that reminded the public of the 2019 escape of Mijalkov’s cousin, former Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski.

The police is apparently interrogating Jordan Mijalkov about his father’s whereabouts. Jordan Mijalkov is named after his grand-father – Macedonia’s first post independence Interior Minister and an ardent supporter of the its independence at a time when many top leaders were lukewarm about it at best. He died in a mysterious car accident in 1991 while driving alone to Belgrade – the official account of which is widely disbelieved.