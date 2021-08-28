Answering a reporter’s question in Berovo about SDSM’s candidates for mayors, VMRO-DPMNE leader, Hristijan Mickoski, said that they are old, worn-out people from the transition period, who proved to be completely incompetent and who betrayed the trust of the citizens.

I still can’t understand some of their nominations, who in the past proved to be completely incompetent and the citizens in those municipalities generally share that opinion through polls and publicly when commenting in front of the media, on camera that these people completely betrayed the trust which was given four years ago, said Mickoski.

He said that the leadership of SDSM stubbornness decided to run with candidates in municipalities where they especially failed, but on October 17 will come the punishment from the citizens.