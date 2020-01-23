The In7 news site reports that Defense Minister and deputy leader of the SDSM party Radmila Sekerinska is working to have herself appointed as Macedonian Ambassador to the United States.

This key SDSM figure for the past 20 years will be the next Ambassador to the United States, reports the news site.

This move was also recently hinted at by VMRO-DPMNE member of Parliament Ilija Dimovski. Sekerinska is facing an increasing amount of heat for her role in the Racket scandal, and due to her unconditional support for Zaev, she’s unlikely to survive an electoral defeat in April or challenge him for the party leadership.