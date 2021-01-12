Serbia will remove the coronavirus test requirement for Macedonian citizens on Thursday Macedonia 12.01.2021 / 12:10 Serbia is abolishing the PCR test requirement for Macedonian citizens who are travelling there starting Thursday. This was announced after a phone conversation between Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic and Zoran Zaev. SerbiaPCR test Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Balkans 26.12.2020 Turkey to require negative PCR test for all incoming passengers Balkans 23.12.2020 Vucic procured vaccines on time, Zaev is waiting for mercy from Borisov Balkans 15.12.2020 PCR test required to enter Serbia Macedonia News Buckovski: Macedonia will now review Bulgaria’s positions Aleksandar Nikoloski appointed head of the National Euro-Integration Council Aleksandar Dastevski named new head of the State Electoral Commission Rule of law, Macedonia style: Judge refused requests from the defense to cross examine a witness for the prosecution Cold and snowy days ahead Corona epidemic: Turkish delivery of the Ivermectin drug arrives in Macedonian pharmacies Over 330 coronavirus patients treated in clinics in Skopje Nearly 50 people arrested in a cafe in Cair .
