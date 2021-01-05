Serbian media outlets are reporting that Zoran Vranishkovski – the former Bishop Jovan of the Macedonian Orthodox Church – is seriously ill and is receiving treatment in Belgrade.

Vraniskovski joined the Serbian church in 2002, as part of its push to bring the Macedonian church under its control. He remains recognized as Bishop of Ohrid by the Serbian church but has only a token following in Macedonia.

He served a total of five and a half years in prison for tax evasion and incitement.